Meta Beats Suit Over Scam Investment Ads Again

By Sydney Price ( August 14, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A California judge dismissed a suit against Meta over ads on its platforms from scammers impersonating financial professionals to run pump-and-dump investment schemes, saying the theory of the case was "not entirely clear" before giving plaintiffs one more chance to amend their complaint....
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