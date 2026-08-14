NY AG Says 2nd Circ. Ruling Doesn't Back Pricing Law Case
By Matthew Perlman ( August 14, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office has pushed back after RealPage Inc. told a New York federal court that a recent Second Circuit ruling supports the company's challenge to a state law prohibiting landlords from using software to share information and set residential rental rates....
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