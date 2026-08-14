Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( August 14, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP and King & Spalding LLP lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after the Ninth Circuit enforced an over $2 billion arbitral award issued to a satellite communications company, ruling that the legal concept of an optimal venue for a case doesn't apply in matters concerning the enforcement of international arbitral awards....
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