Cumulus Asks 2nd Circ. For Help With Nielsen Data Order
By Bryan Koenig ( August 14, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Cumulus Media sought clarification Thursday from the Second Circuit on the timing of a district court order upheld last month barring Nielsen from conditioning access to national radio ratings data on buying Nielsen's local offerings, arguing that the ratings analytics company can't hold up obeying the injunction just because it's seeking reconsideration....
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