Hartford HealthCare Told To Double-Check Privilege Claims

By Aaron Keller ( August 17, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Hartford HealthCare has agreed to re-review 113 documents over which the hospital operator asserted attorney-client privilege in an antitrust lawsuit by a Teamsters health plan and a local Connecticut transit district, following a federal magistrate judge's concerns about a nearly 1,000-page privilege log....
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