Air Canada Gets OK To Enforce $25M Venezuela Award

By Caroline Simson ( August 17, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Venezuela can't skirt a more than $25 million arbitral award issued to Air Canada, after a D.C. federal judge ruled that the country was adequately represented in the arbitration despite the tribunal allowing the administration of former President Nicolás Maduro to defend the case....
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