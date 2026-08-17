Protein Shake Maker Investors Sue Over Troubled Acquisition

By Katryna Perera ( August 17, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Consumer packaged health foods company Simply Good Foods has been hit with a class action in New York federal court over its $280 million acquisition of a plant-based protein shake company, whose integration was an "abject failure," resulting in a $200 million impairment on the acquired company's assets and a stock price drop....
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