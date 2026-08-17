Mead Johnson Pushed Formula Knowing Risks, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott ( August 17, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Mead Johnson knew its infant formula posed an increased risk of a devastating gut disease to premature babies but "muddied the waters" instead of sounding a clear warning, leaving doctors without crucial information while caring for an infant who ultimately died from the illness, his mother's attorney told an Illinois federal jury Monday....
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