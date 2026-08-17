Personal Injury Plaintiff Can't Kick Judge Off Crash Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 17, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge will not be disqualified from presiding over a woman's personal injury case based on his previous referral of her attorney to the state bar for alleged ethics violations, after another judge said she saw "no hint of bias" in her fellow jurist's actions. ...
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