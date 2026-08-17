Justices Won't Reconsider Verizon's $47M FCC Fine

By Nadia Dreid ( August 17, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is not interested in reconsidering how it worded its June opinion upholding the Federal Communications Commission's authority to issue monetary penalties, despite Verizon arguing that the ruling left it between a rock and a hard place concerning the $47 million fine it already paid....
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