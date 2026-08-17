Miami Atty Says Judge's Defamation Suit Attacks Free Speech

By David Minsky ( August 17, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An attorney who's challenging a Miami-Dade County judge for her seat urged a Florida state court to toss the judge's suit alleging the attorney defamed her by claiming she tried to block the Donald Trump Presidential Library, saying monetary penalties should also be awarded because the complaint attacks free speech....
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