Barge Owner's Insurance Agent Sued Over Crash Coverage

By Hope Patti ( August 18, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The insurance agency that procured coverage for a barge operator whose vessel crashed into a youth sailing camp boat, killing three girls and injuring three more, failed to obtain sufficient insurance coverage for the vessel, parents of two of the injured children told a Florida state court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.