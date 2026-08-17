Judge Keeps $317M Award Fight Alive Against Gov't Agency

By Caroline Simson ( August 17, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday ordered a Colombian government agency to face litigation to enforce a roughly $425 million arbitral award issued after a highway contract was scuttled over environmental concerns, while allowing the Colombian government to exit the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.