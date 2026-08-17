Google To Pay $10M For Spirit Airlines Data To Help AI Models

By Alex Wittenberg ( August 17, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Technology giant Google LLC has won an auction for Spirit Airlines' emails, chats, spreadsheets and other data, offering $10 million for anonymized information it will use to improve its large language models and other products, according to a notice filed Friday in New York bankruptcy court....
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