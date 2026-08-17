Pornhub To Pay $120M To End Child Abuse Content Cases
By Dorothy Atkins ( August 17, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The companies behind adult entertainment website Pornhub have agreed to make extensive policy changes and pay $120 million to end certified class claims in California and Alabama by child sex trafficking and sexual abuse material survivors who allege the website profited from crimes committed against them....
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