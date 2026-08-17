DOJ Charges Ga. Man Over $165M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

By Gina Kim ( August 17, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A serial "Ponzi-schemer" is charged with wire fraud for allegedly spearheading a $165 million cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded over 6,000 victims around the world and using the money to make alimony payments and buy expensive cars for his children, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.