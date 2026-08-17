Standing Flaw Sinks Chrysler Website Tracking Row, For Now

By Allison Grande ( August 17, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed, with leave to amend, a proposed class action accusing automaker FCA of illegally divulging Chrysler website visitors' personal information to a data broker, finding that the plaintiff had failed to establish the type of concrete injury necessary to sustain her wiretap and privacy claims....
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