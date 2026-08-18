Snap Says Pixel Suit Refiled To Avoid Skeptical Calif. Judge
By Allison Grande ( August 18, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Snap is pushing to move a proposed pixel-tracking class action from federal court in Los Angeles to San Francisco, arguing that the dispute "bears all the hallmarks of strategic forum selection designed to avoid" litigating in front of a Northern District of California judge who's called the state's wiretap statute "a total mess."...
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