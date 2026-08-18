Journalist Sues DHS, CBP Over Phone Seizure After Iran Trip

By Hailey Konnath ( August 18, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An American journalist says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection violated his constitutional rights and federal privacy law when agents seized his phones at Dulles Airport after returning from a reporting trip to Iran, according to a suit filed Monday in Virginia federal court....
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