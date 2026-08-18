Attys In Ebay Harassment Suit Seek Lion's Share Of $15M Fee
By Julie Manganis ( August 18, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Massachusetts couple who recently reached a $55.7 million settlement over a harassment campaign by former eBay employees have asked a state court judge to find the couple's original attorney is entitled to no more than 5% of the fees in the case....
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