2nd Circ. Lets Stand Cumulus' Nielsen Data Unbundling Order

By Matthew Santoni ( August 18, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Tuesday to reconsider a ruling that Nielsen cannot tie together sales of its local and national radio data, sustaining a win for the troubled Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc. even as the company tries to enforce the lower court's order against the ratings giant....
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