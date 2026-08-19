CFPB Pursues Early Win In Hagens Berman Lender Docs Suit

By Rachel Riley ( August 19, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking to beat Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's suit accusing the agency of illegally withholding information about any investigations into mortgage lender Veterans United, arguing that acknowledging any such probe could thwart the bureau's law enforcement efforts....
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