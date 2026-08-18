Infant Formula MDL Judge Laments Ongoing 'Trial-By-Video'
By Celeste Bott ( August 18, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge handling multidistrict litigation claiming Mead Johnson or Abbott Laboratories infant formula led to a severe gut illness in premature babies deemed it "disappointing" that testimony in an ongoing bellwether trial largely consists of video depositions, warning she won't conduct another unless most witnesses will take the stand in Chicago....
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