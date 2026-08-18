Alaska Judge Voids 500-Acre Land Swap For Refuge Road

By Crystal Owens ( August 18, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A district court judge vacated an Interior Department decision to exchange 500 acres to allow road construction on Izembek National Wildlife Refuge lands for failing to comply with the provision of a federal Alaskan land law, saying in a Tuesday order that the transaction has no "force or effect."...
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