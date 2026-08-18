Medical Device Exec Cashed In On Bad Quarter, Feds Charge

By Pete Brush ( August 18, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A former Treace Medical Concepts executive was arrested on insider trading charges Tuesday, after New York federal prosecutors said he exploited secret warnings about the Florida medical device company's sales and turned a $37,000 profit betting its stock would fall....
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