BofA Loses Bid To Exit COVID-Era Calif. Benefits Card MDL

By Lauren Berg ( August 18, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge largely denied Bank of America's bid for an early win in multidistrict litigation over allegations the bank mishandled reports of unauthorized ATM transactions on unemployment benefits cards issued during the pandemic, according to an opinion unsealed Tuesday....
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