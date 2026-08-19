3rd Circ. Won't Revive Philly Atty's Conspiracy Suit

By James Boyle ( August 19, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A suspended Pennsylvania attorney's attempt to expose an alleged conspiracy against him by Philadelphia public officials and private corporations has been stymied, with the Third Circuit upholding the dismissal of his complaint against dozens of defendants....
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