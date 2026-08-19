Pro-Business Foundation Backs J&J's Stelara Antitrust Win

By Matthew Santoni ( August 19, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Insurer CareFirst's bid to revive an antitrust lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson over its acquisition of patents affecting competitors would throw cold water over drug company mergers, burden government regulators and strip the issue of intent out of antitrust enforcement, according to an amicus brief filed by the Washington Legal Foundation....
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