Generac Investors Ask 7th Circ. To Revive COVID Sales Suit
By Katryna Perera ( August 19, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A pension fund has urged the Seventh Circuit to revive a securities class action accusing home generator company Generac Holdings Inc. and its top brass of failing to keep up with a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing the lower court erroneously found that the statements challenged by the suit were immaterial....
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