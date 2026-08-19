8th Circ. Backs $1B Broker Commissions Settlement
By Isaac Monterose ( August 19, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit decided Wednesday to affirm a more than $1 billion class action settlement that's supposed to resolve antitrust claims against the National Association of Realtors and multiple real estate brokerages, which were accused of running an anticompetitive scheme that involved the brokerages following NAR rules that artificially inflated buyer-broker commissions....
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