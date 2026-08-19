1st Circ. Says Apellis Disclosures Weren't 'Half-Truths'
By Craig Clough ( August 19, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Apellis Pharmaceuticals and some of its top executives of misleading investors about the safety testing of the company's eye drug Syfovre, finding no actionable claim the company told "half-truths" about potential side effects of inflammation that can lead to blindness. ...
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