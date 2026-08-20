SBA Proposes Broad Changes To Small-Biz Size Standards

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 20, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has moved to overhaul how the agency defines small businesses by proposing new standards that would simplify industry classifications and dramatically increase size thresholds, which would lead to about 114,000 more businesses being classified as small....
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