Texas Judge Avoids Recusal In Jerry Jones Sex Assault Case

By Spencer Brewer ( August 20, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge has rejected a recusal motion filed by a woman who is accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault, finding that the woman failed to produce evidence showing that the judge overseeing the case breached any ethics rules....
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