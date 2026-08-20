Vestis, Aramark Opposition To Cert. Bid 'Absurd,' Judge Told
By Sydney Price ( August 20, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A group of institutional investors urged a Georgia federal court to certify claims accusing uniform supplier Vestis Corp. and food and facilities services giant Aramark of making misleading statements about Vestis' operations prior to its 2023 spinoff from Aramark, saying several of the defendants' arguments opposing certification have been addressed....
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