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EPA Moves To Clear Superfund Sites In 8 States

By Joyce Hanson ( August 20, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has completely deleted six Superfund sites and partially deleted two more of the hazardous waste sites from the agency's National Priorities List, which takes note of the nation's most contaminated areas earmarked for cleanup....

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