Zumba Video Buyers Nab Class Cert. In Data Sharing Row
By Allison Grande ( August 20, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has granted certification to a main class and three subclasses in litigation accusing Zumba Fitness LLC of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by divulging information about those who purchased on-demand training videos to Meta Platforms Inc. and others, finding that such disputes are "tailor made" for certification....
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