UnitedHealthcare Beats User's Data Privacy Suit, For Good
By Gina Kim ( August 20, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare Services Inc. permanently beat a proposed class action alleging that its website's third-party tracking pixels shared information about its visitors, after a California federal judge said Wednesday that "the mere collection of plaintiff's generic insurance browsing data is not enough to demonstrate" concrete injury....
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