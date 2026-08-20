HEICO Exec Arrested, Accused Of $1.8M Insider Trading Ploy
By Stewart Bishop ( August 20, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A senior HEICO Corp. executive was arrested Thursday and charged with securities fraud for what Manhattan federal prosecutors say were multiple instances of insider trading in the stock of the publicly traded aerospace and technology company....
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