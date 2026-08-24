WikiHow Says ChatGPT Spits Out How-To Guides Verbatim
By Rae Ann Varona ( August 24, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- WikiHow has accused OpenAI in New York federal court of mass-scale copying of the how-to instruction site's copyrighted articles to train ChatGPT and generate near- or full-verbatim reproductions of wikiHow's "distinctive" instructional articles....
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