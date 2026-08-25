Ga. Justices Press Hotel Co. On Bid To Upend $38.4M Loss
By Kelcey Caulder ( August 25, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Georgia's highest court questioned Tuesday whether precedent supported a hotel operator's push to unravel a $17.4 million attorney fee award that came on top of $21 million in damages won by a teenager who was assaulted at one of the company's inns....
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