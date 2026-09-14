NY AG, CFTC Tussle Over Prediction Markets, Gambling Laws
By Stewart Bishop ( September 14, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday asked a New York federal judge to find that the federal regulator has exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets and put a stop to efforts by the state of New York to subject event contract providers such as Coinbase and Gemini to state gambling laws....
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