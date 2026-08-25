Winston Taylor Hires Ex-Willkie Securities Expert In Chicago

By Jack Rodgers ( August 25, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Winston Taylor LLP has brought on board a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP counsel who, before his most recent role, spent more than eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois working on securities and commodities fraud issues, the firm announced on Tuesday....
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