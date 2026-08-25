Calif. Tribe Says County Tanked $12M Airport Land Deal

By Crystal Owens ( August 25, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is accusing Riverside County and its officials of fraudulently inducing it into a $12 million land investment, telling a California Central district court that the municipality pulled a bait-and-switch when it then banned access to the airport-adjacent property....
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