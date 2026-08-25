Ghislaine Maxwell Loses 'Frivolous' Bid To Nix Guilty Verdict

By Craig Clough ( August 25, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's attempt to overturn her sex trafficking conviction and 20-year prison sentence, finding her arguments largely "frivolous" or procedurally barred, and concluding that purported new evidence unearthed in the release of the Epstein files does not help her case....
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