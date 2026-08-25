Judge Concerned About Misinformation In RealPage Case
By Isaac Monterose ( August 25, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has instructed a settlement administrator in the rent price-fixing litigation against RealPage and others to send out new notices informing eligible class members they have not been left out of deals worth more than $359 million, finding counsel representing intervenors in the case may have wrongfully told parties they've been excluded....
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