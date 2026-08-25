DPAs At Hand For Argentine Media Co. Bosses In FIFA Case

By Stewart Bishop ( August 25, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors said they intend to enter into deferred prosecution agreements with the owners of Argentine sports marketing agency Full Play Group SA, a company that was convicted at trial of bribing Latin American soccer officials in exchange for lucrative media rights to tournaments, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday....
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