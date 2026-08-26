Del. Boeing Ruling Shows How Compliance Defeats Caremark

By Brian Rostocki ( August 26, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Delaware law recognizes that directors and officers owe a duty of oversight, and failure to exercise such duty may result in liability under what are known as Caremark claims, named after the Delaware Chancery Court's seminal 1996 decision in In re: Caremark International Inc....
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