Healthcare Cos. Must Face Whistleblower's PPP Fraud Suit
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 26, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a bid to toss a compliance consultant's whistleblower suit against a trio of home healthcare companies for alleged fraud under the government's Paycheck Protection Program, rejecting the companies' arguments that her claims should be barred because she is not an original source of information....
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