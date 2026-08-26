9th Circ. Backs Google Privacy Deal With No Class Payouts
By Allison Grande ( August 26, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday affirmed approval of a location data privacy deal that requires Google to pay $62 million to plaintiffs' counsel and third-party organizations but gives no money to individual class members, agreeing the structure was appropriate because direct distribution to all class members would be "infeasible."...
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