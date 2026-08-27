NY Lawyer's Wage, Bias Suit Tossed Over Venue

By Benjamin Morse ( August 27, 2026, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed an attorney's wage and hour and race discrimination suit against Oklahoma-based Arnold & Smith Law, finding that the Eastern District of New York was the wrong venue because the events underlying her federal claims occurred elsewhere....
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